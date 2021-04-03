‘The Dream Motel’ series slated to begin production at Southern Illinois locations

Rossetti Productions and Questar Entertainmen announce that the second season of their hit series, “The Dream Motel,” is scheduled to begin production on March 8 in Southern Illinois.

Principal photography is scheduled to take place in Marion, Eldorado and Makanda.

Season one of “The Dream Motel” began airing on Amazon and PureFlix on Oct. 1, 2019, and immediately became very successful, before starting its run on broadcast in early January.

The success of season one brought about an order for a second season, and after an exhaustive search, Southern Illinois was selected as the location for the series.

Writer/producer/director, Chip Rossetti has a history in the Southern Illinois area, having lived for five years in Marion, working at TCT Christian Television, WSIL and 3 Angels Broadcasting.

Since 2011, Rossetti Productions has produced over 25 feature films and TV shows, all in the Christian, faith based and family friendly genres.

“I thought that Southern Illinois would be a great place to continue this series,” Rossetti said. “There are a lot of great locations in the area, and a wealth of talent to help on the series.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Chip back to the region for what we hope will be the first of many projects to come,” said Jon Musgrave, one of the founders of the Southern Illinois Film Commission, which has been promoting the state’s 30 percent film production tax credit as a lure to recruit filmmakers to the region.

“The fact that it’s a limited series rather than a feature film highlights some of the flexibility our tax credits offer low productions,” he added.

“The Dream Motel” has been called “a cross between ‘Touched By An Angel,’ ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’,” has a five-star rating on Amazon and has become a “Favorite” on PureFlix.

“The Dream Motel” is a series about a motel where the guests have a chance to change their past, their present or their future, but while “getting a do over” on something in their lives.

Season two will be a four episode mini series, and stars Jeff Rose as Matteo Peters. Rose is best known for his roles in “Night School” (with Kevin Hart), “Drop Dead Diva,” “Army Wives,” “Turbulent” (with Rossetti Productions) and “Woodlawn.”

More information can be found online at www.thedreammotel.com.