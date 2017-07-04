‘The Sound of Music’ presented at A-JCHS

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School staged a popular Rodgers and Hammerstein musical last weekend.

“The Sound of Music” was presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 31 and April 1-2, at the Union County school.

Cast Members

Ryley Kimmel portrayed Maria in the musical. Graham Gordon portrayed Capt. Georg Von Trapp.

The complete list of cast members in “The Sound of Music,” as listed in the program for the production, included:

Mother Abbess, Anna Madura. Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Mackenize Bryant.

Max Detwieler, Dalton Seip. Liesel Von Trapp, Kenzie Boget. Rolf Gruber, Zach Griffin.

Sister Berthe, Katie Williams. Sister Margaretta, Madi Bigler. Sister Sophia, Maggie Cripps.

Friedrich Von Trapp, Ethan Dillman. Louisa Von Trapp, Alleigh Curtis.

Kurt Von Trapp, Aaron Madura. Brigitta Von Trapp, Allisyn Bigler. Marta Von Trapp, Natilyn Corbit. Gretl Von Trapp, Jennah Harrel.

Franz, Nolan Knupp. Frau Schmidt, Nara Ferguson. Herr Zeller, Dalton Newman. Frau Zeller, Hannah Baggott.

Baron Elberfeld, Nick Williams. Baroness Elberfeld, Lydia Dover.

Admiral von Schrieber, Ryan Cast. Saengerbund of Herwegen Trio, Emma Golins, Nolee Turner, Christa Wheaton.

Fraulein Schwieger, Megan Musgrave. German soldiers, Landon Cleghorn, Nicholas Williams, Ryan Cast, Elijah Ellis, Jason Rios.

Nuns, dancing neighbors, party guests, citizens: Lydia Dover, Megan Musgrave, Nolee Turner, Emma Goins, Christa Wheaton, Leah Dirden, Hannah Baggott, Logan Brown, Jessie Cook, Victoria Kern, Molly Adams, Olivia Capel, Alexis Houseman, Sarah Gentry, Selah Porter, Petey Harrell, Maelee Dover.

Crew and cast members included Holly McAlister, Emma Goins, Dalton Seip and Logan Brown.

The cast included A-JCHS students, as well as junior high and elementary school students.

Directors/Production

Brad Stamp was the musical’s director. Kristin Nance was assistant director.

Others working on the production in various capacities included:

Ryan Vicenzi, assistant consultant. Clair Boget, student assistant director. Andersyn Frick, student assistant.

Kyle Brooks at FDL Costumes, costumes. Connar Hadley, props master.

Tina Vancil, art director. Dale Vancil, director, set construction. Dr. Steven Beatty, sound and lighting director.

Nikki Hughes, Hannah Loveless, back stage managers. Holly McAlister, Kelly Messamore, lights.

Summer Roberts, Jenna Hammer, sound. Grace Rendleman, Megan Tehandon, spotlights.

Ethan Dillman, TC Merriman, Kaity Messamore, set construction. Kirsten Flick, Chloe Gamber, Nikki Hughes, Hannah Loveless, design team.

Katie Ames, Emily Casper, Ethan Dillman, Kirsten Flick, Chloe Gamber, Faith Gasford, Amy Glasco, Kylen Grant, Kyleigh Hamel, Jenna Hammer, Nikki Hughes, Hannah Loveless, Holly McAlister, Katie McAlister, TC Merriman, Kaity Messamore, Kelly Messamore, Grace Rendleman, Summer Roberts, Megan Tehandon, Lee Tellor, Jay Tellor, Seth Turner, crew members.

Emily Hammer, Kerry Shipley, alumni crew.

Pit Orchestra

Renee McLain, director. Kelsey Huffman, Barbara Haase, Dee Rose, Jennifer Behnken, Adam Jung, David Parks, Sam Acuff.

Madeline Hiller, Ken Trimble, Jon Parmly, Begimai Mamatiusupova, Debbie York, Nicky Hines, Ender Schmidt, Jimmy Beers.

The pit orchestra included students and former A-JCHS students.

(Note: the pictures accompanying this article were taken by Amber Skelton.)