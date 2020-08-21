‘Art in park’ set at Giant City

An “art in the park, watercolor for beginners” program is planned Friday, Aug. 21, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The free program is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will take place outdoors.

Local artist Anne Krippenstapel will present a program about creating watercolor painting art inspired by nature. All supplies will be provided.

Those who attend will be reminded to practice social distancing and to have a mask to use when social distancing cannot be achieved.

Registration is required. Registration, and more information, are available by calling the visitors center at 618-457-4836.