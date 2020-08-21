Home / Home

‘Art in park’ set at Giant City

Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:25am admin

An “art in the park, watercolor for beginners” program is planned Friday, Aug. 21, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The free program is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will take place outdoors.

Local artist Anne Krippenstapel will present a program about creating watercolor painting art inspired by nature. All supplies will be provided.

Those who attend will be reminded to practice social distancing and to have a mask to use when social distancing cannot be achieved.

Registration is required. Registration, and more information, are available by calling the visitors center at 618-457-4836.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here