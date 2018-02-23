‘Assumptions’ opens theater series at Anna Arts Center

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center is planning to present a five-show theater series during 2018 in conjunction with the celebration of Illinois’ bicentennial.

The series at the Anna Arts Center will recognize Illinois playwrights and their new plays.

Performances will be at the arts center, which is located at 117 W. Davie St. in Anna.

The arts center series is scheduled to open with the play “Assumptions,” by Steve Falcone.

“Assumptions,” directed by RL Pete Housman, is described by the arts council as a play about the Holy Ghost Church, which is described as “any church in today’s America.”

“Assumptions” is scheduled to be presented Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. on the main stage at the Anna Arts Center.

Following the Feb. 25 performance, those in attendance will have an opportunity to meet playwright Steve Falcone.

Season tickets for the five-show theater series are $50 for adults, and $16 for children 12 years of age and younger.

Otherwise, tickets are $15 and $5 for 12 and under for each show.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call Lee’s cell 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.