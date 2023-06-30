‘Buzz about Bees’ programs set at libraries
Fri, 06/30/2023 - 4:28pm admin
University of Illinois Extension educator Erin Garrett plans to travel to libraries in five area counties to present “The Buzz about Bees” programs.
“The Buzz about Bees” is a free youth library program.
Children will hear a story about bees, learn about native bees they can find in their backyard and how to support them, make a craft and more.
The one-hour program is designed for young people ages 6 and up.
Dates and locations for the programs include: July 6, 2 p.m., Dongola. July 12, 2 p.m., Jonesboro.
More information and registration are available by contacting the local libraries.