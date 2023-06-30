‘Buzz about Bees’ programs set at libraries

University of Illinois Extension educator Erin Garrett plans to travel to libraries in five area counties to present “The Buzz about Bees” programs.

“The Buzz about Bees” is a free youth library program.

Children will hear a story about bees, learn about native bees they can find in their backyard and how to support them, make a craft and more.

The one-hour program is designed for young people ages 6 and up.

Dates and locations for the programs include: July 6, 2 p.m., Dongola. July 12, 2 p.m., Jonesboro.

More information and registration are available by contacting the local libraries.