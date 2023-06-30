Home / Home

‘Buzz about Bees’ programs set at libraries

Fri, 06/30/2023 - 4:28pm admin

University of Illinois Extension educator Erin Garrett plans to travel to libraries in five area counties to present “The Buzz about Bees” programs.

“The Buzz about Bees” is a free youth library program. 

Children will hear a story about bees, learn about native bees they can find in their backyard and how to support them, make a craft and more.

The one-hour program is designed for young people ages 6 and up.

Dates and locations for the programs include: July 6, 2 p.m., Dongola. July 12, 2 p.m., Jonesboro.

More information and registration are available by contacting the local libraries.

