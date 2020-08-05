‘Family fun community rock hunt’ set in Anna

Community members are invited to be a part of an upcoming special rock hunt in Union County – with social distancing kept in mind.

A “family fun community rock hunt” is planned in Anna as part of the May 10-16 observance of National Prevention Week.

The event is being hosted by The Fellowship House Prevention Program and the Youth Advisory Committees at Anna Junior High School and Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Organizers invite the community to take a stroll in downtown Anna to hunt for painted “Prevention Rocks.”

National Prevention Week is an annual health observance which is dedicated to increasing public awareness about, and action around, mental health and/or substance use disorders.

Each day during the week has a theme:

Monday, May 11: prevention of prescription and opioid drug misuse.

Tuesday, May 12: prevention of underage drinking and alcohol misuse.

Wednesday, May 13: prevention of illicit drug use and youth marijuana use.

Thursday, May 14: prevention of youth tobacco use (e-cigarettes and vaping).

Friday, May 15: prevention of suicide.

Those who plan to join the rock hunt are reminded to practice social distancing and to stay at least six feet apart.

Look for the rocks with the day and date. Write down the messages on each rock which is found. Email responses to tgoddard@thefellowshiphouse.com for a chance to win a $40 gift card. One prize will be awarded each day, May 11-15.

Funding, in whole or in part, comes from the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery through a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

(Editor’s note: information for this article was gathered from a flier which was posted on social media.)