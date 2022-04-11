‘Hansel and Gretel Revisited’ musical set at Anna Arts Center

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center is planning to present the musical “Hansel and Gretel Revisited.”

The arts council shares that “Hansel and Gretel Revisited,” written by Macky Cohen, “has a wicked twist that you do not want to miss. Do Hansel and Gretel survive their meeting with the witch? Does the witch survive? Is there a super hero that saves the children?”

Performances are scheduled at the Anna Arts Center at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

Performance dates and times include Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.; and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Tickets are $15 and for 12 and under $5. Ticket information is available by calling Lee Hackney at 1-904-625-1109 or by emailing Lee at vabchlee@gmail.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

The director Macky Cohen started rehearsing the cast on Sept. 6, with Brad Stamp’s assistance.

The cast received voice lessons from music director Carla Anderson of Anderson Music Studio and learned their dance steps from choreographer Bethann Seibold.

The set design is by Jesse Wright, with help from Tom Caldwell and Peyton Fleming.

Cast members include:

Masters of ceremonies; Ella Bailey and Eli Cohen.

Hansel: Samuel Ingold. Gretel: Annaleigh Kaszubski.

Peter (father): Ethan Dillman. Carl: Noah Cohen. Elsa. Lily Dallas. Sandman: Noah Cohen. Witch: Patty Cohen.

Featured dancers: Tymbree Cohen, Hadassah Harvel, Autumn Mosley.

Gingerbread children: Ella Bailey, Katryna Border, Sabryna Borders, Trystan Borders, Eli Cohen, Tymbree Cohen, Poppi Grey, Hadassah Harvel, Havilah Harvel, Zipporah Harvel, Finn Kaszubski, Brooke Meyer, Kate Mason, Autumn Mosley, Jaxon Siebold, Oliver Tondevold.

Angel chorus: Ella Bailey, Katryna Border, Sabryna Borders, Trystan Borders, Eli Cohen, Tymbree Cohen, Lily Dallas, Poppi Grey, Hadassah Harvel, Havilah Harvel, Zipporah Harvel, Finn Kaszubski, Brooke Meyer, Kate Mason, Autumn Mosley, Jaxon Seibold.

Ensemble: Ella Bailey, Katryna Border, Sabryna Borders. Trystan Borders, Eli Cohen, Noah Cohen, Patty Cohen, Tymbree Cohen, Lily Dallas, Ethan Dillman, Poppi Grey, Hadassah Harvel, Havilah Harvel, Zipporah Harvel, Finn Kaszubski, Brooke Meyer, Kate Mason, Autumn Mosley, Jaxon Seibold, Oliver Tondevold.

The director, Macky Cohen, said she is very appreciative of the community’s support and especially thanks Rachel Kell, Ethan Dillman, the Shawnee Hills Arts Council Board of Directors, The Here & Now Shop, and moms, dads, grandparents, brothers, sisters and families of cast.