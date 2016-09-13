‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to be presented

The musical “Little Shop of Horrors” has an opening night set for Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Anna Arts Center at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

The production will be staged in the performing arts center at the Anna Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m; Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for this production are $15, which may be bought on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the door, or reservations can be made by calling Lee’s cell at 904-625-1109 or emailing vabchlee@gmail.com.

Tickets can be bought online at www.littleshopofhorrorsaac.brownpapertickets.com.

A season pass also is available for two shows: “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The Golconda Madstone,” which is scheduled to be performed Oct. 14-16 at the Anna Arts Center.

“The Golconda Madstone” also is scheduled to be performed in Golconda on Oct. 22-23. Tickets for each performance are $15, or a season pass is available for $25.

“The Golconda Madstone,” written by Eva Baker Watson, is a play about a “madstone” that was said to have cured hundreds of cases of snake, spider and rabid animal bites.

The play will feature the people in Southern Illinois who were cured of their potentially lethal wounds.