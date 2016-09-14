‘Meet the Buyers’ event for farmers set in St. Louis

Farmers who want to meet with regional buyers one-on-one are invited to attend a “Meet the Buyers” event scheduled for Oct. 10.

The one-day event will take place at the St. Louis University campus in the II Monastero Building at 3050 Olive St. in St. Louis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

In the afternoon, farmers will have an opportunity to meet with participating buyers.

Farmers also will have a few minutes to introduce themselves, inform the buyer about their farm and their products and share contact information.

Event organizers include the Illinois Farm Bureau, University of Illinois-Extension, Illinois Specialty Growers Association, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Agriculture, University of Missouri Extension and St. Louis University.

The registration fee is $20, which includes all event materials and lunch. On-site registration is $30 per person as space allows.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Illinois Farm Bureau website at www.ilfb.org and click on News & Events.