‘Scenes from Pooh’ auditions planned at Anna Arts Center

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center plans to have auditions for its spring production, “Scenes From Pooh.”

Auditions are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28-29, at the arts center in Anna. The production is scheduled April 26-29.

The reason for the early auditions is to give Cindy Wright, the costumer a head start, on work she needs to do.

Dr. Lynn Steveson has compiled the script from the original Winnie the Pooh books. She will also direct the play.

The production is not a musical, and it is not based on any Walt Disney materials.

This will be an all child production. Students from grades 4 through high school can audition.

Main roles will be double cast to give more people a chance to participate. There is no preparation needed to audition.

If there is bad weather on the days when auditions are scheduled, then they will be moved.

There will be no early auditions. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in February.