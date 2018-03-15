‘Scenes from Pooh’ rehearsals underway

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center play "Scenes from Pooh" had a "kick off" early rehearsal Monday, Feb. 12.

A group of 18 young actors and actresses shared the stage with Pete Housman's rehearsal for “Assumptions.”

"Assumptions" was the first play of the Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center 2018 Theater Season celebrating Illinois’ cicentennial.

"Assumptions," written by Carbondale playwright Steve Falcone, was performed Feb. 22-25.

The "Scenes from Pooh" troupe did a 20-minute staging of their opening number, the song, "The House at Pooh Corner,” which was written by Kenny Loggins in 1971.

After the short beginning, Housman's group took the stage and the "Pooh" players retired to the exhibit hall next door for a Valentine Day's card making, costume fittings and pizza party.

Costumer Cindy Wright brought in costumes for Eeyore and Piglet, and head pieces for Roo.

The young actors were excited to see costumes this early.

Twenty original costumes in total will be designed and constructed for the April production.

Serious rehearsals for the "Pooh" production began after the final production of "Assumptions" on Feb. 26.

"Scenes from Pooh" is scheduled to be staged April 26-29, with tickets going on sale in early April.

"Scenes from Pooh," compiled from the original A.A. Milne books by arts center board member Dr. Lynn Steveson, is the second of five productions to honor the Illinois bicentennial year in 2018.

The other three shows which are scheduled include “Illinois Poets on Parade,” “Monty Python’s Spamlot” and “The Rhythm of Battle and the Rhyme of War.”

A season pass for the last four shows costs $40 (a savings of $20) and $16 for 12 and under (a savings of $4).

Tickets just for "Scenes from Pooh" are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

For more information, call 1-904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.