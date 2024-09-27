Home / Home

‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ to be presented

Fri, 09/27/2024 - 4:07pm admin

Stone Soup Shakespeare plans to present the play “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro. The park is located at 521 N. Main St.

The production is a five-person adaptation of Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth” which is on tour for outdoor audiences.  

The family friendly adaptation creates a play with music.

Admission is free. The community is invited to bring a picnic dinner, a blanket or a lawn chair and see the production.

The performance is sponsored by Shawnee Hills Arts Council and the PAST organization of Union County.

