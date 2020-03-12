1,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County

As of Monday, Nov. 30, Union County had recorded nearly 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Southern Seven Health Department reported Monday that the county had a total of 1,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total included updated statistics which were recorded from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29.

Southern Seven Health Department also reported two new deaths in Union County as a result of COVID-19.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of a male in his 60s and a male in his 70s.

Southern Seven Health Department reported a cumulative total of 3,427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Nov. 30.

The health department serves Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties.

The health department reported 67 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County as of Nov. 30. The updated numbers included newly confirmed cases for the period of Nov. 26 through Nov. 29.

The health department reported the following number of newly confirmed cases in the county, by age:

One under 5, 12 in their teens, 13 in their 20s, 14 in their 30s, eight in their 40s, eight in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s and four in their 80s.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in Union County since the start of the pandemic, as of Nov. 30, follows:

1,170 cases. 696 had recovered. 448 active cases. 23 deaths had been reported.