1,309 birds harvested during youth turkey hunting season

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reported that young hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,309 birds during the state’s 2023 youth turkey season. The season was March 25-26 and April 1-2.

A total of 5,283 youth turkey permits were issued for 2023, compared to 5,032 in 2022, IDNR reported.

The top five counties for youth turkey harvest were Jefferson, with 52; Randolph, 48; Marion, 47; Pike, 39; and Adams, 37.

In Union County, young hunters harvested 27 turkeys in 2023, which was up from 22 in 2022.

Harvest totals in other area counties included:

Alexander, 27 in 2023, up from eight in 2022; Jackson County, 24, 27; Johnson, 23, 18; Massac, 15, 10; Pulaski, 15, 10; Williamson, 18, 23.

In 2022, a total of 1,258 turkeys were harvested. The record total was set in 2020, when 1,733 turkeys were harvested.