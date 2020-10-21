1,593 COVID-19 cases in seven area counties

Southern Seven Health Department reported a cumulative total of 1,593 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Monday, Oct. 19.

The health department serves Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday confirmed a total of 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the region it serves in Southern Illinois.

Seventeen of the new cases were in Union County.

As of Monday, there were 545 active cases in the region.

The health department reported that the newly confirmed cases, by county, gender and age, included:

Union County: one male in his 10s, two females in their 20s, three males in their 20s, one male in his 30s, two females in their 40s, one female in her 50s, three males in their 50s, one female in her 60s, two males in their 60s and one male in his 80s.

Alexander County: one male in his 10s, one female in her 20s, one male in his 20s.

Johnson County: one female in her 10s, one female in her 20s, one male in his 20s, one female in her 30s, one male in his 30s, one female in her 40s, one male in his 40s, one male in his 50s, one male in his 60s, one male in his 80s.

Massac County: one female in her 20s, one female in her 30s, one male in his 60s, one male in his 70s.

Pulaski County: two females in their 10s, two males in their 10s, three males in their 20s, one male in his 60s.

All of those with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The health department reported 22 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Oct. 19.

As of Oct. 19, there were 1,019 people in the health department’s service area who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Twenty-six deaths had been reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department as of Oct. 19 follows:

Union County: 715 cases. 452 had recovered. 240 active cases. 21 deaths had been reported in the county. (The department noted that three deaths had been retracted in the county.)

Alexander County: 103 cases. 63 had recovered. 39 active cases. One death had been reported.

Hardin County: 47 cases. 37 had recovered. 10 active cases.

Johnson County: 337 cases. 190 had recovered. 147 active cases.

Massac County: 138 cases. 80 had recovered. 56 active cases. Two deaths had been reported.

Pope County: 32 cases. 18 had recovered. 12 active cases. One death has been reported in the county.

Pulaski County: 221 cases. 179 had recovered. 41 active cases. One death had been reported in the county.