10 Architectural Wonders in Southern Illinois noted

Landmarks throughout the region have been included in the fourth annual list of the Top Ten Architectural Wonders of Southern Illinois. The list was announced Dec. 27 by Baysinger Architects in Marion.

The list includes a fairgrounds grandstand, a tipple, one of the only octagon-shaped one-room schools in the United States and a church building in Union County.

Baysinger Architects compiles the list as a way to generate public awareness of architectural gems in Southern Illinois.

Criteria for selection include unique and historical facets of structures which help to bring attention to the history of Southern Illinois.

This year’s list of the Top Ten Architectural Wonders of Southern Illinois include:

Wall Manor in Mound City, which was completed in 1913.

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in DuBois, completed in 1908.

Charter Oak School in Schuline, completed in 1873.

Silkwood Inn in Mulkeytown, completed in 1827.

The Du Quoin State Fair grandstand on the fairgrounds in Du Quoin, completed in 1947.

The Muddy Coal Mine tipple in Muddy, completed in 1923.

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, located along South Main Street in Anna, completed in 1886 and now preserved and maintained by the PAST organization of Union County.

The Williamson County Jail in Marion, completed in 1913.

The Lafayette Inn compound in Harrisburg, completed in 1921.

Shryock Auditorium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, completed in 1918.