10-digit dialing slated to begin in 618 area code

The Illinois Commerce Commission, ICC, announced early this year that effective Oct. 24, phone customers in the 618, 309 and 708 area codes will be required to use 10 digit dialing (or 1+10-digit) when making local calls to ensure users can dial 988 to reach the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting in July 2022.

Union County is in the 618 area code.

The ICC reported that on July 16, 2020, the Federal Communications Commission adopted an order (FCC 20-100) approving 988 as the abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, starting July 16, 2022.

Additionally, the order requires all telecommunications carriers, Interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol (VolP) providers, and one-way VolP providers (covered providers) to make any network changes necessary to support 988 as the abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The FCC also ordered any area code that has a 988 prefix assigned and has seven-digit local dialing to be transitioned to 10-digit local dialing.

There are 37 states and 83 area codes impacted by the order where 988 is a working prefix.

All services, automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment (life safety systems, fax machines, fire or burglar alarms, mobile contact lists, call forwarding) that are programmed to complete local calls using only seven-digit numbers will need to be reprogrammed to complete calls to 10-digit numbers, the ICC noted.

Any local phone call made by dialing seven digits will not go through after Oct. 24 in any of the three area codes and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed, the ICC advised.

Customers will not have to change phone numbers and the price of the call will not change due to the dialing change.

Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.