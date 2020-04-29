$11 million in home rehab grants awarded

The Illinois Housing Development Authority, IHDA, Board of Directors has awarded $11 million to 25 local governments and non-profit organizations to assist low- and very low-income homeowners with necessary home repairs.

Awarded through a competitive application process under the state’s Single Family Rehabilitation, SFR, Program, the funding will allow grantees to establish local repair programs to help homeowners within their communities as they make housing and safety repairs.

This round of funding is projected to assist at least 326 households.

Grant recipients in the Southern Illinois area, along with the amount of their grants, included:

The City of Herrin, $400,500.

The City of Marion, $330,000.

The Village of Olmsted, $323,500.

Western Egyptian EOC Inc, for Jackson, Monroe, Perry and Randolph counties, $465,000.

The SFR program provides forgivable loans of up to $45,000 per household to assist homeowners in making necessary repairs to remove documented health and safety hazards that undermine the integrity of their home.

Eligible repairs can address roofing, flooring, electrical, plumbing, siding and other code or safety issues with the property.

In addition, a second option is available that allows homeowners to address only the roof of their home if no other health or safety issues are present.

The Roof Only Option, SFR-R, offers up to $16,500 to mitigate against further roof damage and deterioration so that the property is insurable.

Funding for the program comes from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund.