128,246 new COVID cases in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Thursday, Dec. 30, reported 128,246 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 386 deaths since reporting on Dec. 23.

IDPH was reporting a total of 2,149,548 cases, including 27,821 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Wednesday night, Dec. 29, 5,689 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 72 percent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 64 percent of the state’s total population was fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.

All data are provisional and will change, IDPH reported.