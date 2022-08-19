141st Union County Fair planned in Anna

The 141st Union County Fair is planned in Anna. The fair takes place at the Anna City Park. Union County Fair activities are scheduled to begin Friday, Aug. 19, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 28.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the fair:

Friday, Aug. 19

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open show registration at the fair office. Please do not bring your exhibit; only tags will be given out.

7 p.m. Ranch rodeo in front of the grandstand. Adults $6, children $3.

Saturday, Aug. 20

8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Entries taken for junior horse show in the office.

8 a.m. FFA livestock show. Junior show arena.

9 a.m. Junior Horse Show. Horse arena. Junior rules will be enforced.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Junior entry registration. Bring your item with you.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open show registration at the fair office. No exhibits to be placed on this day in open show classes. Only tags will be given. Please do not bring your exhibit, as they cannot be placed in the exhibit hall until Sunday.

1 p.m. Harness racing. In front of the grandstand. Free admission.

3 p.m. Entry office closed for junior entries to prepare for judging. Open registration still open.

4 p.m. Judging for Junior Classes N and P and ages 5-8 in the exhibit hall.

6 p.m. Gaited and western horse show. In front of the grandstand. Adults $6, children $3.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Adult entries will be taken in the office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult entries must be entered and in place by 4 p.m. Judging will begin at 4:30 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Pet parade registration.

2 p.m. Pet parade. Junior show arena.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Junior exhibit area open. Exhibit hall.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Community worship service. Grandstand.

7:30 p.m. Queen pageant. General admission tickets: Adults $8, children $5.

Monday, Aug. 22

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Junior livestock registration, fair office.

3 p.m. Junior tractor operators contest. Infield of grandstand.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Junior exhibits in exhibit building open.

5 p.m. Sale cattle weigh-in.

7 p.m. Meeting for all junior livestock exhibitors in barn area.

7 p.m. Truck and semi pull. In front of grandstand. General admission tickets: Adults $8, children $5.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

8 a.m. Open class livestock and exhibit judging.

9 a.m. 4-H livestock show.

10 a.m. Mule/donkey halter classes. Heavy horse and mule barn.

10 a.m. Heavy horse show. Heavy horse and mule barn.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibit building open.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival open. Family Night. $15 armbands.

6 p.m. Peewee showmanship. Junior show arena.

7 p.m. Tractor pull. In front of grandstand. General admission: Adults $8, children $5.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

9 a.m. Open dairy judging.

9 a.m. Junior swine and sheep judging, junior show arena.

11 a.m. Junior livestock dairy/beef judging, junior show arena.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibit building open.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival open.

7 p.m. Championship Rodeo, Night 1. In front of grandstand. General admission: Adults $8, children $5.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Veterans Day

All veterans admitted free.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibit building open.

6 p.m. Junior livestock auction. Junior show arena. Admission is free.

6 p.m. to 10. Carnival open.

7 p.m. Championship Rodeo, Night 2. Presented by Whippoorwill Rodeo. General admission tickets: Adults $8, children $5.

Friday, Aug. 26

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibit building open.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival open.

7 p.m. Demolition derby. In front of grandstand. General admission tickets: $10 adults, $5 for children.

Saturday, Aug. 27

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Exhibit building open.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival open.

7 p.m. Demolition derby. In front of grandstand. General admission tickets: $10 adults, $5 children.

Sunday, Aug. 28

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibits to be claimed in exhibit building.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibitor checks available in the fair office.

(Note: General admission tickets for children are for those ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under are free.)