16 teachers honored as Outstanding Educators

Sixteen Southern Illinois area teachers have been selected as 2020 McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educators from a pool of more than 880 nominations.

The award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times.

Local McDonald’s owner/operator Stephanie Bishop says supporting teachers is always a top priority, but this year is more important than ever.

“Our teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them, while making sure our students succeed,” Bishop said in a news release.

“We’re excited to recognize those who go above and beyond for our students through the Outstanding Educator awards.”

Bishop partnered with other local McDonald’s operators, including John Moreland, Brad Short and Tina Short to honor educators.

Among the educators who have been honored were:

Hannah Maze, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Pam Barr, Carbondale Community High School.

Sherie Smith, Vienna High School.

Winners of the Outstanding Educator award each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom, a t-shirt; and certificates and McDonald’s coupons to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.

“We love the idea of paying it forward, or ‘teaching’ it forward, to recognize students who are also working so hard to keep up with the ever changing landscape of education today,” Tina Short said.