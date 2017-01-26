168 calls for Anna Fire Department during 2016

The Anna Fire Department recorded a total of 168 calls during 2016.

The report showed that one fire-related death was reported last year. The fatality occurred in August as the result of a house fire in the Lick Creek area.

Included in the total were nearly 40 structure and vehicle fires.

In terms of economics, total fire loss reported by the department in 2016 was $746,000.

Statistics about the department’s activities last year were highlighted in a “summary by incident type” report drafted by Anna Fire Chief Gary Rider.

Rider said that in terms of overall calls, last year’s numbers were a little below what might be considered an average year.

In such a year, the department would have had around 190 calls.

The report was divided into a variety of categories. Three of the main categories were fires, rescue calls and false calls.

Numbers included in the report included:

Fires: 23 structure fires. Nine vehicle fires. Six fires in the “other” category, which would include incidents such as a grass fire.

Rescue Calls: Five for emergency medical treatment. Eight for “all others.”

Hazardous conditions: 14. This category included incidents which may have involved natural gas or carbon monoxide in a building.

Service Calls: 55.

Good Intent Calls: 11. These would have included situations in which an incident was reported by someone who had good intent. A person may have called after having concerns about what turned out to be a controlled burn, such as somebody burning leaves.

Severe Weather or Natural Disaster Calls: Four.

Special Incident Calls: Four.

False Calls/Malicious Calls: Two. This category would include situations such as when a fire alarm was falsely initiated at a school.

False Calls/Other: 27.