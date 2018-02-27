17th annual 4-H Day with Cardinals planned

Illinois and Missouri 4-H members, parents, volunteers and alumni plan to gather at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, May 19, for the 17th annual 4-H Day with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Phillies in a 1:15 p.m. game.

Tickets for the game will be $25 each, which includes a specially designed t-shirt featuring the 4-H clover on the back and the Cardinals emblem on the front.

4-H members, leaders, alumni and their families who purchase 4-H Day with the Cardinals tickets will have the opportunity to participate in a parade around the Busch Stadium outfield.

Pregame ceremonies are scheduled to include a recitation of the 4-H pledge and ceremonial first pitches by an Illinois and Missouri 4-H member.

As an added bonus, the Cardinals giveaway item for the game is a replica 1968 National League championship ring. The first 30,000 fans age 16 and older will receive this one-of-a-kind item.

Tickets for the event must be ordered on the 4-H Day with the Cardinals order form.

Ticket order forms are available online at www.mo4h.missouri.edu.

Ticket orders must be postmarked by April 9. Tickets usually sell out before the order deadline so families are encouraged to order early.

4-H clubs, counties or groups of families who would like to sit together must send their orders in the same envelope.

Families can also participate in the 4-H Day with the Cardinals raffle to win prizes such as throwing out the first pitch, autographed baseballs and tickets to other Cardinal baseball games.

Funds raised through the raffle support Illinois and Missouri 4-H programs.

Complete information about the 4-H Day with the Cardinals raffle is on the ticket order form.

4-H Day with the Cardinals has raised $77,000 to support Illinois and Missouri 4-H and Extension programming.