18 acts perform variety of acts at Anna Junior High talent show

The Anna Junior High School Drama Club hosted a talent show on Friday, March 24.

More than 200 people came out to support the 18 acts which performed.

Students performed a wide range of acts, including singing, dancing, air guitar, piano, guitar and comedy.

All students received a certificate of participation and a coupon for a free slice of pizza donated by Casey’s General Stores.

Six acts were chosen to receive a gift certificate donated by Jus10’s Frozen Yogurt and Dessert Shoppe, and one act was chosen as the overall winner and received a gift certificate to Mayberry Music and a gift certificate to Jus10’s.

The categories and winners follow:

Most Creative Act

Drue Teske and Jake Menees performed the “Star Wars” theme on a piano zippy mat.

Most Entertaining Acts

Ian Crunk, original comedy act, and Ethan Penrod, who sang “That’s What Makes You Beautiful.”

Best Vocal Performances

Allisyn Bigler sang “Can’t Blame a Girl for Tryin’.”

Sophia Dudley sang “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.”

Karina Griffin sang “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.”

Best Overall Act

Cadence Ross performed “Castle on the Hill.” Cadence sang and played guitar.