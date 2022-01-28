183,722 new COVID cases in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, Jan. 21, reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 746 deaths since reporting on Jan. 14.

IDPH was reporting a total of 2,773,362 cases, including 29,845 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, Jan. 20, 6,054 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 74 percent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65 percent of the state’s total population was fully vaccinated and almost 49 percent had received a booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.

All data are provisional and will change, IDPH reported.