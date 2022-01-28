Home / Home

183,722 new COVID cases in Illinois

Fri, 01/28/2022 - 11:26am admin

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, Jan. 21, reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 746 deaths since reporting on Jan. 14.

IDPH was reporting a total of 2,773,362 cases, including 29,845 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, since the start of the pandemic.  

As of Thursday night, Jan. 20, 6,054 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 74 percent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65 percent of the state’s total population was fully vaccinated and almost 49 percent had received a booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC. 

All data are provisional and will change, IDPH reported.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here