19,551 new COVID cases in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, April 22, reported 19,551 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 58 deaths since reporting on April 15.

On April 2, IDPH was reporting a total of 3,114,036 cases, including 33,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois, since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, April 21, 613 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68 percent of the state’s total population had been fully vaccinated and almost 51 percent had received a booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.

IDPH officials noted that the case rate has been slowly rising in the state. Hospitalizations and deaths remained relatively stable.

All data are provisional and will change, IDPH reported.