2,176 COVID-19 cases in seven area counties

Southern Seven Health Department reported a cumulative total of 2,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Monday, Nov. 9.

The health department serves Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday confirmed a total of 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the region it serves in Southern Illinois.

As of Monday, there were 823 active cases in the region.

Union County had a total of 862 confirmed cases, as of Monday.

The health department reported that the newly confirmed cases, by county, gender and age, included:

Union County: one male under 5, one female in her 10s, two females in their 20s, one male in his 20s, three females in their 40s, two males in their 50s, two females in their 60s, four males in their 60s, one female in her 80s.

Alexander County: two females in their 10s, one female in her 20s, two females in their 30s, three females in their 40s, two males in their 40s, one female in her 60s, one female in her 70s, one male in his 70s.

Hardin County: one female in her 30s, three males in their 40s, two females in their 40s, two females in their 70s.

Johnson County: four females in their 10s, three females in their 20s, three males in their 20s, five females in their 30s, three females in their 40s, five males in their 40s, three females in their 50s, two males in their 50s, one female in her 60s, two males in their 60s, two females in their 80s, two males in their 80s, one female in her 90s.

Massac County: three males under 10, one female in her 10s, five males in their 10s, one male in his 20s, one female in her 30s, two males in their 30s, one female in her 40s, three males in their 50s, two females in their 60s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s.

Pope County: two females in their 30s.

Pulaski County: one female in her 10s, two females in their 20s, four males in their 20s, three females in their 30s, two males in their 30s, one male in his 40s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 60s.

All of those with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The health department reported 25 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Nov. 9.

As of Nov. 9, there were 1,324 people in the health department’s service area who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Twenty-six deaths had been reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department as of Nov. 9 follows:

Union County: 862 cases. 551 had recovered. 287 active cases. 21 deaths had been reported in the county. (The department noted that three deaths had been retracted in the county.)

Alexander County: 177 cases. 92 had recovered. 84 active cases. One death had been reported.

Hardin County: 74 cases. 47 had recovered. 27 active cases.

Johnson County: 517 cases. 303 had recovered. 214 active cases.

Massac County: 221 cases. 111 had recovered. 108 active cases. Two deaths had been reported.

Pope County: 48 cases. 26 had recovered. 21 active cases. One death had been reported in the county.

Pulaski County: 277 cases. 194 had recovered. 82 active cases. One death had been reported in the county.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in Illinois there were 10,573 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on Nov. 9, bringing the confirmed total in the state to 498,560 individuals, with 10,210 deaths.