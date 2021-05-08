2,500 cases in county since pandemic’s start

The Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, Aug. 2, reported 28 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County.

The health department serves Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.

The newly confirmed Union County cases involved six persons under the age of 10, eight teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in the 60s and two in their 70s.

The numbers were provisional and subject to change.

As of Monday, Union County had recorded a total of 2,500 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 2,359 recovered cases were reported.

As of Monday, there were 118 active cases in the county. A total of 32 deaths had been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department shared the following update on cases in the region, as of Monday:

59 newly confirmed cases. 53 newly recovered. 294 total active cases. 103 total deaths. 7,554 cumulative total cases.

The health department reminds everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings – even after they have been vaccinated – to further control the spread of the virus.