2,535 COVID-19 cases in seven area counties

Southern Seven Health Department reported a cumulative total of 2,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Monday, Nov. 16.

The health department serves Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday confirmed a total of 151 new cases of COVID-19 in the region it serves in Southern Illinois.

As of Monday, there were 1,067 active cases in the region.

Union County is closing in on having 1,000 cases. The county had a total of 950 confirmed cases, as of Monday. The county’s first case was reported on April 14.

The health department reported that the newly confirmed cases, by county, gender and age, included (with the total number of new cases in parentheses):

Union County (39): Three females 10’s, one male 10’s, four females 20’s, one male 20’s, two females 30’s, two males 30’s, four females 40’s, three males 40’s, one female 50’s, two males 50’s, three females 60’s, three males 60’s, three females 70’s, three males 70’s, two females 80’s, two males 90’s.

Alexander County (12): One male under 10, one male 10, one female 30’s, one male 30’s, one female 40’s, two males 40’s, one female 50’s, one male 50’s, one female 60’s, two males 60’s.

Hardin County (11): Two females 20’s, one female 40’s, one female 50’s, one male 50’s, two females 60’s, one male 70’s, one female 80’s, one male 80’s, one female 90’s.

Johnson County (31): Three females 10’s, one male 10’s, four females 20’s, two males 20’s, one female 30’s, three males 30’s, four females 40’s, three males 40’s, one female 50’s, one female 60’s, one male 60’s, one female 70’s, two males 70’s, two females 80’s, one male 80’s, one female 90’s.

Massac County (38): One female under 5, two females under 10, two females 10’s, three males 10’s, six females 20’s, three females 30’s, two males 30’s, one female 40’s, two males 40’s, two females 50’s, two males 50’s, three females 60’s, one male 60’s, one female 70’s, four females 80’s, two males 80’s, one female 90’s.

Pope County (4): One female 10’s, one male 30’s, one male 40’s, one female 80’s.

Pulaski County (16): One female 10’s, one male 10’s, one female 20’s, two males 20’s, three males 30’s, four males 40’s, one female 50’s, one female 60’s, one male 60’s, one female 80’s.

All of those with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The health department reported 28 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its service area as of Nov. 16.

As of Nov. 16, there were 1,438 people in the health department’s service area who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Twenty-eight deaths had been reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.

The health department on Monday reported one new death in the region. The individual was a woman in her 70’s from Johnson County.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department as of Nov. 16 follows:

Union County: 950 cases. 589 had recovered. 337 active cases. 21 deaths had been reported in the county. (The department noted that three deaths had been retracted in the county.)

Alexander County: 207 cases. 110 had recovered. 96 active cases. One death had been reported.

Hardin County: 98 cases. 53 had recovered. 45 active cases.

Johnson County: 589 cases. 323 had recovered. 266 active cases. One death had been reported.

Massac County: 314 cases. 125 had recovered. 187 active cases. Two deaths had been reported.

Pope County: 59 cases. 42 had recovered. 26 active cases. One death had been reported in the county.

Pulaski County: 318 cases. 206 had recovered. 110 active cases. Two deaths had been reported.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in Illinois there were 11,632 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on Nov. 16, bringing the confirmed total in the state to 585,248 individuals, with 10,779 deaths.