2017 Anna police activities reported

Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter has released reports highlighting activities for the year 2017 and the months of November and December of last year.

The number of traffic accidents covered by the Anna Police Department during 2017 were reviewed.

The department’s monthly activities for November and December were reported. The activities of assistant police chief and detective Bryan Watkins also were reviewed.

2017 Traffic Accidents

During 2017, a total of 161 accidents were reported. Thirteen accidents involved injuries. Eighteen people sustained injuries.

Property damage occurred in 148 of the accidents which were reported last year.

November, December Activities

Statistics from monthly activity reports for November and December included:

November

Number of calls requiring response, 196. Number of walk in requests, 66. Number of traffic stops, 35. Number of accidents handled, 15.

Number of vehicles impounded, one. Number of motorists assisted, nine.

Number of criminal arrests, nine. Number of traffic citations, 22. Number of written warnings, 19.

Number of code violations cited, one. Number of miles patrolled, 1,843. Hours worked, 468.

December

Number of calls requiring response, 227. Number of walk in requests, 81. Number of traffic stops, 67. Number of accidents handled, 17.

Number of vehicles impounded, three. Number of motorists assisted, five.

Number of criminal arrests, nine. Number of traffic citations, 32. Number of written warnings, 41. Number of code violations cited, none.

Number of miles patrolled, 1,946. Hours worked, 651.

Assistant Chief’s Report

The following activities were reported during November and December by Assistant Police Chief/Detective Watkins:

November

During November, Watkins investigated 11 criminal complaints. Six of those reports were approved for submission to the Union County state’s attorney’s office in Jonesboro for prosecution,

Watkins conducted eight interviews, as well as multiple telephone calls with suspects and witnesses.

He drafted and obtained one search warrant through the Union County court system to gather information on cases.

The Anna Police Department’s Facebook webpage was utilized for investigation purposes involving three cases. Four suspects were identified and reports were sent to the state’s attorney’s office for prosecution.

He was called to testify before a Union County grand jury. He provided testimony in seven different cases. Each case resulted in an indictment for the charges which were presented.

December

During December, Watkins investigated seven criminal complaints. Five of those reports were approved for submission to the state’s attorney’s office for prosecution.

Watkins conducted four interviews, as well as multiple telephone calls with suspects and witnesses.

He drafted and obtained two search warrants through the county court system to gather information on cases.

The department’s Facebook webpage was utilized for investigation purposes involving three cases. Three suspects were identified and reports were sent to the state’s attorney’s office for prosecution.

Watkins completed numerous administrative duties.

He was called to testify before the grand jury. He provided testimony in 10 different cases. Each case resulted in an indictment for the charges which were presented.