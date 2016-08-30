2017 solar eclipse focus of workshops

A 2017 event billed as The Great American Eclipse will be the focus of two upcoming informational planning workshops which are scheduled in Southern Illinois.

The Great American Eclipse will occur on Aug. 21, 2017. The Southernmost Illinois area is predicted to have the longest duration of totality, meaning the longest viewing time, for the total solar eclipse which will happen on that date.

The first workshop is planned from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in room G210 at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.

The second workshop is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 in the River Room at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Four sessions are planned at each workshop.

Session topics are scheduled to include:

•A general overview of the eclipse itself, education, business and tourism perspectives.

•Public safety, emergency, traffic and liability.

•Business opportunities, the need for additional operating hours, ideas for new business or expansion of existing businesses, liability insurance.

•An overview of tourism related websites including regional grant, various tourism planning committees, lodging, attractions, events, marketing and packaging.

The public is invited to come and go to both events.

Organizers encourage attendance for any and all of the sessions.

For more information about the workshops, contact Candy Eastwood at Shawnee Community College’s Center for Community and Economic Development at 618-634-3231 or candye@shawneecc.edu.