2017 solar eclipse workshops planned

A 2017 event billed as The Great American Eclipse will be the focus of two upcoming informational planning workshops which are scheduled in Southern Illinois.

The Great American Eclipse will occur on Aug. 21, 2017.

The Southernmost Illinois area is predicted to have the longest duration of totality, meaning the longest viewing time, for the total solar eclipse which will happen on that date.

The first workshop is planned from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in room 120 in Building G at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.

The second workshop is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 in the River Room at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

For more information about the workshops, contact Cindy Cain at the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau in Anna by phone at 618-833-9928 or by email at cindy.cain@frontier.com.