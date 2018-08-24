2018 Union County Fair queen pageant held Sunday

The 2018 Union County Fair queen was crowned Sunday night in Anna.

A Junior Miss Union County Fair and Little Miss Union County Fair also were crowned during the pageant.

The new fair queen is Addison Osman, 16, of Anna. Addison is the daughter of Eric and Janice Osman. Her sponsor was Tooth Tech.

The first runner-up in the queen pageant was Madison Lingle, 18, of Anna. She is the daughter of Terry Lingle and Angela and Rick Johnson. Her sponsor was the law offices of John Foley.

The second runner-up was Meghan Smith, 19, of Jonesboro. She is the daughter of Tom and Angie Smith. Her sponsor was WIBH Radio.

Brookelyn Cast, 20, of Cobden, was named as Ms. Congeniality. She is the daughter of Buddy and Melodie Cast. Her sponsor was Jordo’s Pizza.

Avery Osman, 13, was crowned as Junior Miss Union County Fair. She is the daughter of Eric and Janice Osman.

Junior Miss Union County Fair first runner-up was Kaylee Stover, 13, of Buncombe. She is the daughter of Aaron and Paula Stover.

Mattilyn Houseman, 12, of Anna, was crowned as Little Miss Union County Fair. She is the daughter of Matt Houseman and Becky Hileman.

Little Miss Union County Fair first runner-up was Brooklynn Eastman, 11, of Anna. She is the daughter of Adam and Jennifer Eastman.

Little Miss Union County Fair second runner-up was Avery Stegle, 11, of Wolf Lake. She is the daughter of Jason and Abbie Stegle.