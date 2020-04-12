2020 firearm deer hunting season to conclude in Illinois

The seven-day firearm deer season in Illinois is scheduled to conclude Dec. 3-6.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reports that hunters in the state harvested a preliminary total of 47,147 deer during the first weekend of the firearm deer season.

The first weekend of firearm deer hunting in Illinois was Nov. 20-22.

The preliminary harvest total for the first weekend of the 2020 firearm deer hunting season was down when compared to the 50,173 deer taken in 2019.

IDNR statistics showed that hunters in Union County harvested 772 deer during the first weekend of the firearm season. The total was down from last year’s 913.

Harvest totals in other area counties included:

Alexander County: 257, down from 311 in 2019.

Jackson County: 1,227, down from 1,422 in 2019.

Johnson County: 857, down from 1,026 in 2019.

Massac County: 219, down from 261 in 2019.

Pulaski County: 177, down from 209 in 2019.

Williamson County: 943, down from 1,220 in 2019.

In addition to this week’s conclusion of the firearm season, other deer hunting opportunities which are coming up in Illinois include:

Muzzleloader-only deer season, Dec. 11-13.

Late-winter antlerless-only, Dec. 31, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021; and Jan. 15-17, 2021.

CWD deer season (in select counties only): Dec. 31 through Jan. 3, 2021; and Jan. 15-17, 2021.

Archery deer season: the season continues through Jan. 17, 2021. Archery deer season is closed Dec. 3-6 in counties which are open for the firearm deer season.