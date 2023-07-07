2023 Union County Fair Queen pageant welcomes participants

Contestants are invited to participate in the 2023 Union County Fair pageant.

The following information is about the pageant:

Miss Division

The Union County Fair Queen pageant is in search of contestants for the 2023 pageant which will be Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds (the Anna City Park).

The Miss Division will be open to Union County, Alexander, Pulaski, Jackson, Johnson and Massac County residents this year.

The additional added counties do not have a county fair queen pageant. If any of the additional counties add a fair queen pageant to their county fair, those residents will no longer be eligible to compete in the Miss Union County Fair Queen Pageant.

There will be a come and go informational meeting to pick up application/information packets, t-shirt order forms and to ask any questions you may have on July 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the fair office located at Anna City Park.

If you are interested in competing and cannot attend the informational meeting, please contact Janice Osman for information.

Contestants must be 16 years of age by Aug. 20, 2023, and not have reached their 22nd birthday by Jan. 1, 2024.

You must have never been married, have never had a child and cannot be an adoptive parent.

Contestants must be a resident of Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Jackson, Johnson or Massac County and not competing in or have competed in another county fair queen pageant in 2023 or have been a former queen of a county fair.

An information packet and application link are available through the Union County Fair’s website at www.unioncountyfair.net.

You will need to go to the EVENTS tab and then click on Miss Union County Fair Queen Pageant, and then click on the link to download the information packet with required forms and the application.

You can also contact Janice Osman at 618-833-7777 to request an information packet and application or with any questions you may have.

A schedule of practice days and times are with the application. Locations are TBD and will be posted at a later date on the Union County Fair website under the Miss Union County Fair Queen Pageant option.

The deadline to enter the pageant is July 30, 2023. No late entries will be accepted after July 30, 2023, unless the deadline is extended.

There will be a meeting on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 7 p.m. for MISS contestants at the Union County Fair Board office located at Anna City Park.

All signed forms, applications and entry/sponsor fees can be turned in at the meeting. Contestants will need to come “picture ready” please. We will be taking a group photo for the local papers and individual photos for the pageant program and judge’s books.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Janice Osman at 618-833-7777.

Little Miss, Junior Miss Contestants

The Union County Fair Queen pageant is in search of Little Miss and Junior Miss Contestants for the 2023 pageant that will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

There will be a come and go informational meeting to pick up application/information packets, t-shirt order forms and to ask any questions you may have on July 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at fair office located at the Anna City Park.

If you are interested in competing and cannot attend the informational meeting, please contact Janice Osman for information.

Little Miss Contestants must be 8-11 years of age, and Junior Miss Contestants must be 12-15 years of age by Aug. 20, 2023.

Contestants must be a resident of Union County and attend a Union County school.

If contestants attend a private school outside of Union County, they must provide proof of registration with their application.

An information packet and application link are available through the Union County Fair’s website at www.unioncountyfair.net.

You will need to go to the EVENTS tab and then click on Little Miss and Junior Miss Pageant, and that will take you to a link for a printable information packet and application.

You can also contact Janice Osman at 618-833-7777 to request an information packet and application or with any questions you may have.

A schedule of practice days and times are with the pageant information packet. Locations are TBD and will be posted at a later date on the Union County Fair website under the Little Miss and Junior Miss Pageant option.

The deadline to enter the pageant is July 30, 2023. No late entries will be accepted after the deadline unless the deadline is extended.

There will be a meeting on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. for Little Miss and 6:15 p.m. for Junior Miss contestants at the Union County Fair Board office located at the Anna City Park. All signed forms and entry fees can be turned in at the meeting.

Contestants will need to come “picture ready” please. We will be taking a group photo for the local papers, and individual photos will be taken for the pageant program book.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Janice Osman at 618-833-7777.

Princesses Program

The Union County Fair Queen pageant is in search of Princesses for their Princess Program class for the 2023 pageant that will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

All Princess participants will receive a tiara and sash. No judging will take place in the Princess Program. It’s a fun opportunity for the younger girls to participate in a pageant setting without the judging portion.

Princess participants must be between the ages of 5 to 7 years old by Aug. 20, 2023, and need to be a Union County resident.

There will be a $25 entry fee. We will be accepting the first 20 entries and will take entries until Aug. 14, 2023, unless the 20 spaces are filled before that date.

The Aug. 14 deadline is for Princess Program participants only, all other age groups entry deadline is July 30, 2023.

There will be a come and go informational meeting to pick up application and information packets, t-shirt order forms (optional for Princesses) and to ask any questions you may have on July 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the fair office located at Anna City Park.

If your Princess is interested in participating and cannot attend the informational meeting, please contact Janice Osman for information.

There will be an optional Princess practice on Monday, July 17, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a required attendance meeting and practice on Aug. 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations are TBD and will be posted on the Union County Fair website under the Princess Program tab at a later date. More details and an application can be found on the Union County Fair website at www.unioncoutyfair.net.

If you have any questions or would like an application you can also call or text Janice Osman at 618-833-7777.