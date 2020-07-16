209 COVID-19 cases in Union County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Union County has topped 200.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, July 13, confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the region it serves in Southern Illinois.

Ten new cases were confirmed in Union County. As of Monday, the county had a total of 209 cases. That was up from 193 cases reported on Monday, July 6.

The cases confirmed on Monday, by county, gender and age, included:

Union County: two females under 5, two males under 5, one male under 10, one female in her 20s, one male in his 30s, one female in her 50s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s.

Alexander County: two females in their 50s.

Johnson County: one male in his 40s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 60s, one male in his 70s.

Massac County: one female in her 40s.

Pulaski County: one male in his 20s, one female in her 30s, two females in their 60s and one male in his 60s.

All of those with new cases were being isolated.

The health department reported no new recovered cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

As of July 13, there were 243 people in the health department’s service area who had recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Also as of July 13, the health department was reporting a cumulative total of 365 positive cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

The health department confirmed that a total of 6,134 negative COVID-19 tests had been reported in the region as of July 10.

The number of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 in the area counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department as of July 13 follows:

Union County: 209 cases. 141 had recovered. 17 deaths had been reported in the county.

Alexander County: 24 cases. 17 had recovered.

Hardin County: Two cases. One person had recovered.

Johnson County: 28 cases. 18 had recovered.

Massac County: 15 cases. 11 had recovered.

Pope County: One case. The person recovered.

Pulaski County: 86 cases. 54 had recovered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, in Illinois there were 883 new individuals with COVID-19 identified on July 6, bringing the confirmed total in the state to 154,799 individuals, with 7,193 deaths.