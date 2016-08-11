241st Marine Corps birthday ball celebration

This year is the 241st anniversary of the Marine Corps.

To celebrate, the Shawnee Detachment No. 812, Marine Corps League is hosting a formal ball on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Murphysboro American Legion on 17th and Gartside streets for Marines and other service branch members.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a reception. Dinner is at 7 p.m. followed by a formal ceremony at 8 p.m.

A social follows the ceremony. Cost is $35 per person.

For further information contact Harry Fanning at 636-251-0765 or Phil Lindberg at 618-967-9239.