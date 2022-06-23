27,112 new COVID cases reported in state

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, June 17, reported 27,112 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 68 deaths since June 10.

According to the CDC, 25 Illinois counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19, an area that includes counties around Rockford in Northern Illinois, as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield in Central Illinois.

An additional 39 counties in Illinois were rated at medium community level.

The latest data from the CDC showed that several counties were downgraded from high community level to medium, including Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties in northeast Illinois.

As of June 17, IDPH was reporting a total of 3,380,095 cases, including 33,994 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, June 16, 1,162 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 131 patients were in the ICU and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following a 10 percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, IDPH was urging Illinoisans to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings over the Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, which was June 18-19.

Having 64 counties at the medium or high community level across Illinois in the wake of Memorial Day should have served as a warning to everyone who was making plans to celebrate Father’s Day and Juneteenth, IDPH acting director Amaal Tokars said in a news release.

“We urge everyone to keep the safety of their loved ones in mind, especially older family members and those who are vulnerable to severe outcomes. If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations.

“If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home.

“In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

The counties listed at high community level were Boone, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Kankakee, Kendall, Lee, Ogle, Will and Winnebago in Northern Illinois; Brown, Cass, Christian, Fulton, Logan, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Tazewell and Woodford in Central Illinois; and Massac in Southern Illinois.

Counties listed at the medium community level included Union, Jackson, Williamson and Johnson in Southern Illinois.

Alexander and Pulaski counties were at a low community level.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population was fully vaccinated and more than 53 percent of the vaccinated population had received an initial booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All data are provisional and are subject to change.