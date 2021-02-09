277 new confirmed cases over three days in region

Southern Seven Health Department reported a total of 277 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region serves over the period which included Aug. 26, Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

The health department serves Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.

The health department also reported three new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the region.

The individuals included a male in his 90s in Johnson County, a female in her 60s in Pulaski County and a female in her 40s in Pulaski County.

The health department on Aug. 27 reported a total of 69 new confirmed cases in the region. Children made up half of all the new cases on that date.

The Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, Aug. 30, reported 16 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County.

The newly confirmed Union County cases involved two teens, six in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in the 40s, three in their 50s and one 80-plus years old.

The numbers were provisional and subject to change.

As of Monday, Union County had recorded a total of 2,738 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 2,632 recovered cases were reported.

As of Monday, there were 72 active cases in the county. A total of 34 deaths had been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department shared the following update on cases in the region, as of Monday:

128 newly confirmed cases. 117 newly recovered. 487 total active cases. 115 total deaths. 8,778 cumulative total cases.

The health department reminds everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings – even after they have been vaccinated – to further control the spread of the virus.