29 new confirmed cases in region

Southern Seven Health Department on Wednesday, Oct. 27, reported 29 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The health department serves Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

The update showed newly confirmed cases in all seven of the counties served by the health department.

New cases in area counties included:

Alexander County, four new cases: one teen, one in the 40s, one in the 50s, one in the 60s.

Hardin County, four new cases: one under 10, one in the 30s, two in the 50s.

Johnson County, seven new cases: one under 10, one teen, one in the 20s, three in the 30s, one in the 50s.

Massac County, three new cases: one under 10, one in the 20s, one in the 40s.

Pope County, four new cases: one under 10, two teens, one in the 50s.

Pulaski County, three new cases: two under 10, one in the 70s.

Union County, four new cases: two in the 30s, two in the 60s.

The health department reported that as of Oct. 27, there were 183 total active cases in the region. A total of 23 newly recovered cases were reported.

A total of 173 deaths had been reported. Cumulative cases in the region totaled 10,564.

The health department reported the following update of cases in the region’s counties, as of Oct. 27:

Alexander County: 742 cases. 704 had recovered. 25 active cases. 12 deaths.

Hardin County: 651 cases. 622 had recovered. 12 active cases. 17 deaths.

Johnson County: 2,320 cases. 2,234 had recovered. 56 active cases. 30 deaths.

Massac County: 2,172 cases. 2,098 had recovered. 26 active cases. 49 deaths.

Pope County: 568 cases. 551 had recovered. 11 active cases. Six deaths.

Pulaski County: 1,057 cases. 1,031 had recovered. 15 active cases. 11 deaths.

Union County: 3,054 cases. 2,968 had recovered. 38 active cases. 48 deaths.

All of the numbers are provisional and subject to change.

Southern Seven Health Department continues to remind everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings, even after they are fully vaccinated, to further control the spread of this virus.