32,605 new COVID cases reported in state

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, June 3, reported 32,605 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 deaths since May 27.

According to the CDC, 19 Illinois counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19, an area that included Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois, as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield.

An additional 31 counties in Illinois were rated at medium community level, the CDC reports.

As of June 3, IDPH was reporting a total of 3,318,982 cases, including 33,853 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, June 3, 1,227 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

The counties listed at high community level included Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago in Northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in Central Illinois.

As of June 3, Union County remained at a low community level. Alexander, Pulaski and Williamson counties also were at a low level.

Jackson, Johnson and Massac counties were at a medium community level, as of June 3.

“With 50 Illinois counties now rated at a high or medium community level, we should all be paying attention to the transmission levels and taking steps to ensure that we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters,” IDPH acting director Amaal Tokars said in a news release.

“At this time, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible.

“And if you test positive, promptly contact a healthcare provider to discuss which treatment is right for you. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population had been fully vaccinated and more than 52 percent of the vaccinated population has had an initial booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All data are provisional and are subject to change.