34,001 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, June 10, reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 73 deaths since June 3.

According to the CDC, 32 Illinois counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois, as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield and far Southern Illinois.

An additional 39 counties in Illinois were rated at medium community level, the CDC reported.

As of June 10, IDPH was reporting a total of 3,352,983 cases, including 33,926 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, June 9, 1,189 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 124 patients were in the ICU and 27 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The counties listed at high community level included Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago in Northern Illinois; Brown, Cass, Champaign, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in Central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

As of Friday, the community level in Union County rose from low to medium.

Alexander and Pulaski remained at low community levels.

“In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks,” IDPH acting director Amaal Tokars said in a news release.

“This uptick is a cause for concern – and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions.

“The most effective way to prevent severe illness is for all to be up-to date with vaccinations and boosters.

“This is especially important for elders and persons who are immunocompromised or have complex medical conditions.

“Wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”