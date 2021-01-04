$4,950 in grant funding awarded to A-JCHS

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has been named as a 2021 Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant recipient. The Union County school is receiving $4,950.

The Cash for Classrooms program awards grants to school districts to help fund school improvements, teacher support and training resources, community engagement projects and classroom equipment purchases.

“The past year has been unlike any other for schools, and our Cash for Classrooms grants will help schools through this difficult time as well as to improve the learning environment for the future,” said Katie Petru, director of communications and community at Casey’s.

“Casey’s is here for good and that means supporting students, teachers and families in our local communities.”

So far in 2021, the Midwestern-based chain of gas station/convenience stores has awarded $1 million to benefit K-12 public and nonprofit private schools through 99 grants.

A-JCHS plans to use its $4,950 grant to help keep up-to-date with the technology needs of remote learning, as well as funding plans for the upcoming school year.

“We are so grateful to receive a Cash for Classrooms grant and are excited to complete this important project that will improve our students’ ability to learn and grow at A-JCHS each day,” said Scott Finders, director of curriculum and instruction at the Union County school.

The project at A-JCHS involves a program designed to help present a research-based intervention strategy that aligns specifically to state standards.

The acquisition of a professional pan-tilt-zoom, PTZ, camera and controller will allow STEM teachers to stage lab activities more efficiently and creatively.

The project also includes digital graphics drawing tablets, wireless keyboards, green screen equipment, wireless microphones, voice amplifiers, wireless earbuds, bluetooth adapters and surface to hdmi adapters. The project is expected to be completed by June.

For more information on Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program, visit caseys.com/community/cash-for-classrooms-grants. The 2022 grant program is scheduled to open in the fall.