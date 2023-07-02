4-H air rifle, air pistol meetings set

4-H air rifle and air pistol practices are meeting weekly through Feb. 28.

Practices start on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the gym at the Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna.

Eligible young people in Alexander/Pulaski, Massac, Johnson and Union counties who were 8 years old or older as of Sept. 1, 2022, are eligible to participate. All equipment and supplies will be provided.

For more information or to learn how to get involved, contact AJMPU 4-H shooting sports coordinator Rhonda O’Neal at jcshootingsports@gmail.com.