4-H Hall of Fame volunteers honored

CHAMPAIGN – Illinois 4-H volunteers empower and prepare youth for success as the program relies on its more than 6,000 volunteers to fill key leadership and mentoring roles.

Longtime volunteers and former staff members were recently honored by the Illinois 4-H Foundation for their selfless dedication to the University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development program.

In 2022, 84 individuals were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony held May 20. Five of the individuals were honored posthumously.

The 2022 hall of fame inductees included the following persons from the Southern Illinois area:

Vonda Hill, Union County; Karen Cox, Massac County; the late Esther Waddy, Pulaski County; Jeanette Bond, Saline County; Steve Harre, Washington County; Sharon Chapman, Williamson County.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide hall of fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff.

Those inducted have a track record of exemplary service to 4-H or outstanding career and community achievement and were nominated by either county University of Illinois Extension staff or by the Illinois 4-H Foundation Board.

Each of the persons who was inducted received a commemorative hall of fame medallion.

Illinois 4-H programs reach nearly 130,000 young people each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops and conferences held in communities, schools, parks and homes across Illinois. Volunteers fill key leadership and mentoring roles throughout the state.

Information about becoming a 4-H volunteer is available at local Extension offices.