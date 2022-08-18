4-H Healthy Living program seeking Teen Ambassadors

Young people between the ages of 13-19 have an opportunity to make a significant impact in their communities.

The 4-H Healthy Living Teen Ambassadors, HLTA, program will accept applications and choose five Illinois teens to work as a team, bringing wellness initiatives to their communities.

Adding five more ambassadors will bring the current team up to 10 members.

The HLTA program is sponsored by Illinois Extension and funded by the Wal-Mart Foundation.

Ambassadors will address issues such as hunger and food insecurity, nutrition and physical health, and mental well-being.

“As the coordinator for this program, I am excited to see our teens step up and lead programs in their communities that promote healthy living,” says Susan Sloop, a 4-H educator with University of Illinois Extension.

Not only will communities benefit, but teens will also gain public speaking and leadership skills and have fun learning about health-related topics, says Sloop.

This program is made possible due to a $3 million Wal-Mart Foundation grant to National 4-H Council, which includes Illinois.

Young people are often the influencers in their communities, which is why the 4-H Healthy Living Teen Ambassadors program uses teens to educate other youth and their families to make healthy food choices.

Teen ambassadors can expect to work closely with other teen ambassadors and local 4-H staff, facilitate workshops and activities using 4-H curriculum, and promote their county’s wellness programs on social media.

4-H Healthy Living Teen Ambassadors must be current 4-H members already trained as a Teen Teacher or an Ambassador.

Interested teens may apply by visiting the website go.illinois.edu/HLTA. The application deadline is Aug. 31.

Those who need reasonable accommodation to participate are asked to email ssloop@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.