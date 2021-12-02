4-H helps to feed hungry families throughout Illinois

Families across Illinois have more food on their table, and youth are leading the way.

4-H is investing in the next generation of food access leaders with a first round of Food Advocacy Grants aimed at helping youth become food advocates right in their own communities.

The grants provide financial support to youth-led projects aimed at increasing food security throughout Illinois.

The grant initiative creates a network of youth leaders around Illinois who are personally invested in creating food security in their community.

With the successful distribution of the first grants, more funds will be available in late spring and hope to reach a geographically-diverse applicant pool in areas heavily impacted by food insecurity.

Educators who may be interested in the program are advised to contact Becker at mbbecker@illinois.edu.

In the first round, 11 winners from nine counties were chosen.

Some of the winners were from the Southern Illinois area.

Winners include Fun With Food and Micro Food Pantry. Both are in Williamson County.