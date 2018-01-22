4-H shooting sports program planned in Johnson County

The 4-H Johnson County shooting sports plans to start its 2018 program on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The program is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the Vienna Grade School’s old gymnasium, also known as the Jack Gordon gym.

This is for the recurve bow archery program and the air rifle program; air pistol may be available that evening as well, if supplies arrive in time.

The program is for young people ages 8-18. Participants are asked to enter through the C door in the back.

Future dates include Thursday evenings on February 8, 15, 22 and March 8, 15, and 22.

Organizers noted that those who plan to attend need to be enrolled as 4-H members.

For those who are not enrolled in 4-H, they can be signed up on the night of the event beforehand by contacting 4-H Extension program coordinator Robin Mizell at 618-645-2737 or by visiting a local U of I Extension office.

For more information, contact a local Extension office: in Anna at 833-6363, in Metropolis at 524-2270, in Mounds at 745-5200 and in Vienna at 658-5321.