4-Her honored in STEM, robotics category

The career achievements of Illinois 4-H members were honored at an Illinois 4-H Celebration of Excellence held April 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation awarded $45,000 in scholarships to 4-H youth.

“Our Celebration of Excellence event honors an amazing group of young people who have made 4-H and their communities the focus of their time and talents,” University of Illinois Extension assistant dean and 4-H director Lisa Diaz said in a news release.

“4-H youth are making a difference in their communities by growing gardens, packaging meals for the hungry, educating peers about healthy choices, designing technological solutions to today’s issues, and extending a compassionate hand to those who need encouragement and support.”

The scholarships are awarded to five Illinois 4-H members in nine focus categories and are based on merit and a demonstrated standard of 4-H excellence.

“I personally look forward to the event every year,” Illinois 4-H Foundation board member Jenny Webb of McLean County said. “It is so energizing to see amazing youth in this room and what they are accomplishing.”

Forty-five young adults were chosen as scholarship winners with each winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

Callysta Borders from Union County was a winner in the STEM and robotics category.

The award recognizes young people who have focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The award was sponsored by the Sharon and Art Tenhouse, Dee Murray, Lisa Woessner Memorial 4-H Science Endowment and the Illinois 4-H Foundation Legacy Endowment.

Scholarship support allows students to continue to follow their learning pathways for post-secondary education.

The scholarship program is supported through private donors and the Illinois 4-H Foundation.

“The Illinois 4-H Foundation works hand-in-hand with the statewide program, and our sole mission is to be able to provide private funding so that 4-H can do more,” says Webb.

“We know that 4-H programming is leading the way nationally in a variety of ways, and we are so grateful for our donors’ support.”