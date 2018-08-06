40th season of Sunset Concerts planned in Carbondale

The 40th season of a Carbondale summer tradition, the Sunset Concerts, is scheduled to kick off June 14.

The anniversary celebration includes giveaways, an additional venue and lots of music.

The free outdoor concerts are scheduled to continue each Thursday at 7 p.m. through July 26 at various locations on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and in the city of Carbondale.

In recent years, the concerts have alternated between the steps of Shryock Auditorium at SIU and Carbondale’s Turley Park.

That’s still the case for 2018 but, for the first time, concerts will be held in a downtown locale as well.

Two of the July dates will feature concerts at the corner of Washington Street and Illinois Route 13, across from the Newell House.

The 2018 Sunset Concert schedule includes:

June 14: Down North, a soul/punk band from Seattle, Shryock Auditorium steps.

June 21: The Tillers, a Cincinnati folk/bluegrass band with a touch of punk and jazz, Turley Park.

June 28: Donovan Keith, soul/pop music and high-energy dance from Texas with Midwestern roots, Shryock steps.

July 5: Dos Santos, a Chicago band playing an eclectic mix of traditional Mexican folk, punk, psychedelic cumbia, salsa and electronica, Turley Park.

July 12: Jungle Dogs, a regional “world beat” band featuring rock, reggae, calypso, ska and funk tunes, corner of Washington Street and Illinois Route 13.

July 19: Sheryl Youngblood, funk/blues music from Chicago/Joliet area, corner of Washington Street and Illinois Route 13.

July 26: The Band Be Easy, reggae from Jacksonville, Fla., Shryock steps.

Glass bottles, pets, smoking and solicitation are prohibited. Underage drinking laws will be enforced. Those who attend may only bring single-serve containers.

For more information about the 2018 Sunset Concert Series, contact the SIU Office of Student Engagement at 618-453-5714, visit the website at www.studentcenter.siu.edu/sunsetconcerts or follow the SIU Student Center on Facebook or Twitter.